Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Makes Tom Brady Choose Between Football And Her
Gisele Bündchen gave her husband, Tom Brady, an ultimatum to leave football or lose her if he didn't do so. The talks about the NFL star's retirement have been going on for a while, but the football icon himself seems to have no plans to retire.
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Russell Wilson Posts 2-Word Message During The Broncos' Bye Week
Russell Wilson has faced a lot of heat during his first season with the Denver Broncos, both for his play on the field and what he's said away from it. Even though the Broncos have this week off, Wilson once again made waves on social media. Wilson posted a two-word tweet on Friday that simply said ...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look
Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?. So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?. Ah, appears it is. Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the...
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Had Prenup Set Up Before They Got Married, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce as swiftly as they did because, in part, the former couple had a prenup in place before tying the knot, helping ease the divorce proceedings. ET has learned the supermodel and NFL star had done exactly that before getting married in...
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Patriots on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
