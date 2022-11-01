Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh
Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub. The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and. , as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released...
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
Keith Urban Compares Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' to 'Some Kind of Acid Trip': 'Absolutely Love It'
Keith Urban is a major Midnights fan. "This is among Taylor's finest," the country star told Billboard of Swift's 10th original studio album, which dropped Oct. 21. "This and 1989. Absolutely stunning, stunning pieces of work." It's no secret that the singer is a longtime Taylor Swift supporter. The musicians...
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Take All Top 10 Spots on Billboard
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early
Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.
'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
Bruce Springsteen has given a glowing review of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, The Boss called the Love Story singer “super talented” and revealed that his daughter is a Swiftie, playing him the record as he picked her up from the airport.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience
Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
