TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Elle

Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love

How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts

Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Axios Raleigh

Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
PopCrush

How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub. The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and. , as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released...
i95 ROCK

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
suggest.com

Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience

Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.

