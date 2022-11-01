Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
wtae.com
‘Wonderful human being’: Westmoreland County doctor’s legacy lives on with scholarship
LATROBE, Pa. — Saturday marks 21 years since the shooting death of Dr. Andrew Bagby in a parking lot at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County, not long after he moved to the region. Shortly after he was killed, a scholarship was established in honor of Dr. Bagby. “Andrew...
Cambria County church to hold veteran service, and the public is welcome to join
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Veterans Day is just a week away, and a church in Cambria County wants to support those who served. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church at 351 2nd St in Conemaugh will have a Veteran’s Community Worship Service and Fellowship. During the event, a microphone will […]
IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
wtae.com
Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 announced the death of firefighter and paramedic Michael Guido Wednesday. Guido died Nov. 1 due to surgical complications, according to the release. He joined the department in 2015 and was a “live-in” member. Guido responded to thousands of calls during...
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Altoona doctors: Severe RSV cases rising among infants
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Doctors say severe cases for a common virus, in addition to the number of cases, are unusually up for this time of year. Altoona pediatrician Dr. Nichole Lysick, MD, of Chopra Pediatrics, said the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is causing serious airway and lung infections more often than she’s ever seen […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Altoona City names new Fire Chief
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As of Nov. 1, the City of Altoona officially has a new Fire Chief. On Thursday, City Manager, Omar Strohm, announced that Adam Free has been promoted to Fire Chief. Free had been serving as the interim Chief since September when Tim Hileman retired. Chief Free joined the Altoona Fire Department […]
WJAC TV
Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
Westmoreland restaurant owner guilty of withholding $214k from employees
Picante Mexican Grille on Route 22 and its owner were found guilty of shortchanging servers and kitchen help more than $214,000 in wages over several years.
