Johnstown, PA

beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Transportation Security Officers

TSA is hiring Transportation Security Officers at Dubois-Jefferson County Airport. They’re offering a very generous $1,000* SIGN-ON BONUS!. These part-time positions start at $16.90 per hour. Positions include excellent federal medical, dental and retirement plans, as well as other benefits. Also included is paid on-the-job training, weekend and holiday...
WTAJ

IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Truck goes over hillside in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a truck went over a hillside in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Armburst Road. A Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist observed an ambulance pulling away at the scene.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona doctors: Severe RSV cases rising among infants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Doctors say severe cases for a common virus, in addition to the number of cases, are unusually up for this time of year. Altoona pediatrician Dr. Nichole Lysick, MD, of Chopra Pediatrics, said the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is causing serious airway and lung infections more often than she’s ever seen […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona City names new Fire Chief

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As of Nov. 1, the City of Altoona officially has a new Fire Chief. On Thursday, City Manager, Omar Strohm, announced that Adam Free has been promoted to Fire Chief. Free had been serving as the interim Chief since September when Tim Hileman retired. Chief Free joined the Altoona Fire Department […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New affordable apparel store opens in the DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall. The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx. One thing […]
DUBOIS, PA

