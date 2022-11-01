Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon nurses fight for staffing mandates; hospitals call them punitive
The Oregon Nurses Association plans to introduce a bill that will limit the number of patients a hospital nurse can be assigned — a measure hospitals oppose, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 2. The union's bill, unveiled at a Nov. 2 news conference, would impose regulations on staffing ratios...
beckershospitalreview.com
As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black
Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
beckershospitalreview.com
Respect staff or seek care elsewhere: Mass General Brigham enacts patient code of conduct
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has instituted a patient code of conduct to protect staff from harrassment and discriminatory behavior, according to a Nov. 4 report from FOX affiliate WFXT. The policy makes clear that "words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harrassing" will not be tolerated....
beckershospitalreview.com
Closed Iowa hospital eligible for rural emergency hospital designation
A recently shuttered Iowa hospital is eligible for the new rural emergency hospital designation, according to CMS' final rules for the designation. In October, Iowa lawmakers Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sought clarification from CMS over whether Blessing Health Keokuk would be eligible for the designation despite closing on Sept. 30. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for the closing, including financial challenges and low demand for inpatient care.
