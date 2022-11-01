Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Thomas Rhett bringing tour to Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thomas Rhett is coming to Lexington for his Home Team Tour in 2023. Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on June 22, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
WTVQ
North Lexington YMCA hosts inaugural Fall Fit Fest
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The North Lexington YMCA invited the general public in Saturday morning for the inaugural Fall Fit Fest. Organizers it was an opportunity for the Y to showcase group fitness and the importance of healthy living. There were different stations, including water fitness, cycling, hip hop step, and...
WTVQ
New owners wants Lexington Legends to focus on family fun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new owners of the Lexington Legends, Nathan and Keri Lyons, have big plans for the baseball team including putting extra emphasis on making baseball games fun for the whole family to watch. The couple is wrapping up their first week as owners after previous owner Andy Shea had his final day Friday after 18 years.
WTVQ
Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race. At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing. The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a...
‘Grim Reaper’ Appears in Wedding Photos from Church Near Lexington, Kentucky
I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and reached out to the bride, who posted the photo, to get the story behind the haunting photo. The photo was taken during Christina's wedding back in 2008. According to Christiina,. The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
WTVQ
Horse Kicks, designer sneakers for horses, coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is home to the world’s greatest equine athletes, and that’s why artist Marcus Floyd is bringing Horse Kicks — shoes that are custom designed for horses — to the city. “For far too long, these multi-millionaires have been fitted with...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WTVQ
City estimates around $80-million brought in through Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some of the world’s fastest race horses are here for the return of the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland and there’s no shortage of festivities happening in Lexington. With tourists from all over the world coming to Lexington for the races Friday and Saturday, the city is expecting to see huge profits.
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
fox56news.com
Duncan Taylor with Taylor Made Farms
Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Frankfort Kroger giving...
fox56news.com
Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck
A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck. A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground …. Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting...
WTVQ
Victim identified in Saturday morning motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man has died after a single motorcycle accident Saturday morning. The coroner has identified the man as 42-year-old Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington. Lexington police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill Court. Police say the man...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
WTVQ
People Magazine shares story of good samaritan rescuing abandoned dogs in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, a dog and her three puppies were dumped next to a creek, and a good samaritan who saw it happen quickly ran to rescue them. The story has since been featured in People Magazine, highlighting issues plaguing Kentucky rescues. According to a Facebook...
WTVQ
1 injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Hollow Creek Road. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building. The victim was able to take himself to a nearby hospital before police arrived. He’s reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
bccolonels.com
Cool Facts And The History Of Paris Kentucky
Have you ever wanted to know more things about where we live? We live in a small town, but there are many cool things about Paris and Bourbon County that you may not have known. Starting with a cool fact…Stop what you are doing and look up “what is the tallest three-story building in the world?”… go on look it up. That is a random thing to type in, but you may be surprised by what comes up. Did you look it up? Okay good! Can you believe that the tallest three-story building in the WORLD is in downtown Paris and is a beloved restaurant by many, it is Paradise Cafe! If you have never been to Paradise Cafe it is a Chinese restaurant that doubles as a bed and breakfast. The restaurant is on the bottom floor and the bed and breakfast are on the top two floors. Speaking of downtown Paris, is an attraction to numerous people.
WTVQ
Mater may become the next mayor of Winchester. He’s a goat.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A goat is in the running to become the next mayor of Winchester — and he’s got a five-step plan for the city. Mater the goat launched his campaign for mayor of Winchester officially on Oct. 22 on Facebook, called Mater for Mayor. His Facebook is already chock full of headshots, campaigning and him at pastime events.
