Have you ever wanted to know more things about where we live? We live in a small town, but there are many cool things about Paris and Bourbon County that you may not have known. Starting with a cool fact…Stop what you are doing and look up “what is the tallest three-story building in the world?”… go on look it up. That is a random thing to type in, but you may be surprised by what comes up. Did you look it up? Okay good! Can you believe that the tallest three-story building in the WORLD is in downtown Paris and is a beloved restaurant by many, it is Paradise Cafe! If you have never been to Paradise Cafe it is a Chinese restaurant that doubles as a bed and breakfast. The restaurant is on the bottom floor and the bed and breakfast are on the top two floors. Speaking of downtown Paris, is an attraction to numerous people.

PARIS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO