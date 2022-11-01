ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
Daily Mail

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy