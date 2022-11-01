Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare sector among leaders in hourly earnings
Average hourly earnings for U.S. workers rose 0.4 percent in October, up from 0.3 percent in September and rising 4.7 percent from 2021. The healthcare, professional and technical services, and manufacturing sectors led those gains, according to a Nov. 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. U.S. employers added 261,000...
Healthcare employment growth stays strong in 2022
Healthcare gained 52,600 jobs in October, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The October count is lower than the 60,100 jobs added in September but higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most...
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care
The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.
The 10 most expensive states for healthcare
Healthcare costs are increasing across the country, and Forbes crunched the numbers to calculate the most expensive states to receive care. Forbes compared data using 11 metrics to determine how expensive healthcare per person is in each state and Washington, D.C. The analysis took into account data including healthcare expenditures per capita, average health insurance premiums across multiple plan types, and percent increase in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure over a five-year period. Each state was assigned a score; read more about the methodology here.
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
The 'boomerang' strategy: 2 health systems tap former employees to fill empty roles
Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. continue to face exacerbated staffing shortages, forcing them to tap into even more creative and intentional approaches with recruitment and retention. At Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — which expects a 30 percent turnover rate this year, a record high — this includes implementing a "boomerang" strategy.
Health systems suffer while payer profits soar
Large health systems are reporting big losses this year while insurers continue to turn billion-dollar profits. Humana reported $1.2 billion in third quarter profits, a slight drop from the same period last year. The company has focused on regaining Medicare Advantage market share and increased quarterly revenues 10.2 percent year over year.
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
Mississippi hospital lays off dozens of workers
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital has laid off dozens of workers as it struggles to stay open amid financial challenges. That's according to a memo sent to staff Nov. 4 from Gary Marchand, interim CEO. The memo, which was shared with Becker's, says the layoffs are necessary for current services to...
BQ.1 + BQ.1.1 make up 35% of US cases: 10 CDC findings
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — dubbed 'escape variants' for their immune evasiveness — now account for more than a third of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Nov. 4. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending...
MedStar Health looks to boost predictive analytics through partnership with AI company
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is partnering with artificial intelligence company Zephyr AI to further develop Zephyr's predictive analytics technology for chronically ill patients. Through the partnership, Zephyr will train its Insights predictive analysis tool with MedStar's datasets. Initially, the partnership will focus on Type 2 diabetes, according to a Nov....
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
AHA finds insurance company policies 'deeply troubling'
Insurance-related barriers to care such as unaffordable deductibles and excessive requirements for prior authorization are "deeply troubling" amid the current open enrollment season, a Nov. 1 American Hospital Association letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh contends. While the country's hospitals and health systems are...
DocGo receives $90M line of credit
Telehealth company DocGo has received a $90 million line of credit, with Citibank acting as the administrative agent for the transaction. The company plans to use the funding to explore merger and acquisition opportunities, according to a Nov. 2 DocGo news release. "We are seeing many compelling opportunities in the...
Despite learning curve, Epic implementation goes smoothly at Wyoming hospital
Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health faced some workflow issues during the first week of its Epic EHR implementation but says its overall rollout of the new system has been successful, Cody Enterprise reported Nov. 2. "I've been told multiple times that our rollout was very smooth," said Jennifer Jones, health information...
Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases. The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This...
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
Respect staff or seek care elsewhere: Mass General Brigham enacts patient code of conduct
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has instituted a patient code of conduct to protect staff from harrassment and discriminatory behavior, according to a Nov. 4 report from FOX affiliate WFXT. The policy makes clear that "words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harrassing" will not be tolerated....
