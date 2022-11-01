Golden Knight faceoff: 5-game road trip starts against Capitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights start a five-game road trip, facing off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Puck drop is 4 p.m. (PDT).

The Knights are riding a four-game win streak, and Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets raised the Knights’ record to 8-2-0. They will catch the Capitals skating in the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Injuries have been a problem for the Capitals this year with John Carlson (day-to-day), T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Tom Wilson and Nick Backstrom out.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with five goals and eight points.

The Knights have built some momentum, and Jack Eichel’s game-winner over the Jets with just seconds remaining in overtime could be a new spark. Captain Mark Stone scored in the third period to tie the game. The top-line offense has sputtered occasionally, but the two goals on Sunday could change that and give the Knights even more confidence.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in net for the VGK.

Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

Faceoff: 4 p.m. PDT, Capital One Arena.

4 p.m. PDT, Capital One Arena. TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

Records: Golden Knights 8-2.

Ducks 5-4-1; Golden Knights 8-2. Notes: Washington won both meetings with the Knights last year as injuries plagued the VGK all year. Now it’s the Capitals who are fighting injuries. Chandler Stevenson is playing well for the Knights as he faces his old team. The Capitals have the 8th-ranked power play, while the VGK are ranked 21st. The Knights are undefeated this year when they don’t give up a power play goal. The Knights assigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights as he comes back from his injury.

