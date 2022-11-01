ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Recent TikTok trend turns criminal with car prowling and theft

SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals

Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington. A two-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington University postgame press conference – the old Governor’s Cup that Idaho and EWU used to play for. Inked in black on a piece of white tape on the trophy’s wood base was “che scow cup” for Cheney and Moscow where EWU and Idaho are respectively located.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

It's about to get real!

Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3" snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford

Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga Prep stops 2-point conversion attempt, recovers onside kick to beat Moses Lake 28-26

In the end, Gonzaga Prep’s playoff battle with Moses Lake came down to a couple of feet and a Hail Mary pass that was answered in the end zone. A pass reception on a 2-point conversion that was ruled out of bounds with just more than 1 minute left, and an onside kick that never covered the required 10 yards on the following kickoff were enough to preserve the Bullpups’ 28-26 win over Moses Lake Friday night, earning them a berth in the state State 4A tournament.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire

REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
REARDAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Court documents detail events surrounding "warning shot" that sent schools into lockdown

SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy