Recent TikTok trend turns criminal with car prowling and theft
SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this...
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals
Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington. A two-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington University postgame press conference – the old Governor’s Cup that Idaho and EWU used to play for. Inked in black on a piece of white tape on the trophy’s wood base was “che scow cup” for Cheney and Moscow where EWU and Idaho are respectively located.
'The most fun I ever had in coaching': Former Idaho football coach John L. Smith inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
MOSCOW, Idaho – In the early 1980s, the University of Idaho athletics department collected John Smiths like people collect beanie babies or baseball cards. There was the former baseball coach and current equipment manager and two assistant football coaches all with the same name. To direct inquiries to the right Smith, department secretaries took to asking, “Do you want John G., John Gregg or John L.?”
College basketball 2022-23: Washington State puts support behind sidelined teammates Myles Rice, Dishon Jackson
On Sept. 29, Washington State reserve guard Myles Rice announced that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will disrupt his basketball career. Three days earlier, center Dishon Jackson announced that he would be out of action as he works through a medical issue.
Washington State running back Nakia Watson returns to lineup against Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State's running back position lacked depth over the past few weeks, but the Cougs' top rusher returned to the fold Saturday. Starting tailback Nakia Watson is back in action after missing two games last month due to an injury sustained Oct. 8 in the Cougars' loss to USC.
Gonzaga's loaded early season schedule won't allow much time to either celebrate or console
Gonzaga shouldn’t fret about losing to a high-major opponent over the next month or two if for no other reason than they’ll probably be getting a crack at another a handful of days later. Between Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, the Bulldogs won’t go more than five days...
College basketball 2022-23: Despite loss of four starters, Gonzaga women in good hands with steady Truong sisters, Yvonne Ejim
In many ways life is back to normal for the Gonzaga women. The pandemic is finally in the rearview mirror, crowds are expected to fill the Kennel once again and the Zags are favored to win the West Coast Conference regular-season title. On the other hand, coach Lisa Fortier and...
It's about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3" snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford
Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
Gonzaga Prep stops 2-point conversion attempt, recovers onside kick to beat Moses Lake 28-26
In the end, Gonzaga Prep’s playoff battle with Moses Lake came down to a couple of feet and a Hail Mary pass that was answered in the end zone. A pass reception on a 2-point conversion that was ruled out of bounds with just more than 1 minute left, and an onside kick that never covered the required 10 yards on the following kickoff were enough to preserve the Bullpups’ 28-26 win over Moses Lake Friday night, earning them a berth in the state State 4A tournament.
Road conditions: Taking a live look as snow hits the region
Early Friday morning, snow was sticking on Spokane's South Hill. NonStop Local KHQ's Bradley Warren gave a live report on current conditions.
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
Spokane Mayor Woodward nominates new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward nominated Kim McCollim to be the new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division. McCollim worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the past two decades. She replaces John Hall, who left the role just three months after the mayor appointed him.
Over 19,000 remain in the dark as Avista, Inland Power make progress on restoring power
SPOKANE, Wash. - Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 19,000 without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
North Spokane group "New Hope," sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we've been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it's not the only place we're seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
Week 10 prep football preview: Greater Spokane League 4A/3A leaders host crossover games looking for berths to state
The Week 10 football crossover games are upon us with several local teams hosting this weekend trying to punch tickets to the state tournaments, while others go on the road looking for an upset. The top division in the Greater Spokane League fared well as far as the draw for...
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation.
Court documents detail events surrounding "warning shot" that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
