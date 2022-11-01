Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church hosting lunch for first responders
PADUCAH — A local church is hosting a free lunch for first responders to thank them for their lifesaving work in the community. Christ Temple Church in Paducah says it's offering free lunches to first responders on Saturday, Nov. 12. "All year long you take care of our community....
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
wevv.com
Food distribution event planned in Webster County
There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
wpsdlocal6.com
200 years in the making: Calloway County holding bicentennial celebration
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A lot has changed in Calloway County over the past 200 years — enough, in fact, to write a history book about it. Citizens will gather for Calloway County's historic Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 in Central Park in Murray, according to the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
KFVS12
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military. The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members. According to...
wkms.org
Randy Patterson Discusses "Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years"
In honor of Calloway County's 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society, a Bicentennial Committee, and local officials have partnered to publish a 200-year history titled Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years. Tracy Ross speaks to the Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society President Randy Patterson about the book.
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
kentuckytoday.com
Newspapers in battle for the truth and they must innovate to win it, weekly publisher says in accepting award
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The loss of community newspapers "has left our country ripe for an invasion of mistruth," and the remaining newspapers must adapt to the digital age to survive, an innovative weekly editor-publisher told an audience of journalists and their supporters Thursday night. Chris Evans and his wife, Allison...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wsiu.org
SIC to receive largest estate gift in its history
Southeastern Illinois College is set to receive the largest estate gift in its history. Colonel William Curtis Hise has pledged his entire estate along with some artwork to the college, valued at upwards of 7 million dollars. Hise had previously made a private donation of 3 million dollars to create...
KFVS12
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 4, 2022
John V. Resig, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born Sept. 11, 1924, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to John D. Resig and Anna M. Resig. He was a WWII Navy veteran and a 1950 civil engineering...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle
BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
