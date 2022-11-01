Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Friday night to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points...
Citrus County Chronicle
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
Citrus County Chronicle
George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 on Friday night for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston's third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9.
