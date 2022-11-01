Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
25newsnow.com
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
WAND TV
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
Effingham Radio
Student Charged With Making Fake Threat At Taylorville High School
A student is charged with felony Disorderly Conduct for making a fake threat against Taylorville High School. Police say they received a call yesterday about an active shooter threat at the school. The school was placed on lockdown and officers learned that someone wrote on a bathroom toilet stall wall, “There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help.” Investigators determine that Payton Chronister wrote the threat and reported it to get attention and to release school early.
Herald & Review
Cyclist was armed with modified flare gun, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A man Decatur police accused of fleeing from them on a bicycle while armed with a flare gun modified and loaded to fire shotgun shells appeared in court Wednesday denying he was an armed habitual criminal. Joseph A. Brown, 31, also pleaded not guilty to battering a...
Herald & Review
Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests
TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Herald & Review
Man jailed after opening fire in parking lot of Decatur bar
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed after he opened fire at a woman’s car in a bar parking lot, shooting six bullet holes into the vehicle and putting the terrified victim in fear of her life. A sworn affidavit said the attack had happened the...
Herald & Review
Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence
DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, facing multiple charges that allege he was involved in shooting and weapons crime in Decatur, told a judge Tuesday he wasn’t interested in a plea deal that would send him to prison for a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15.
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
