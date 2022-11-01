ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Watch ‘Yellowstone’ seasons 1-2 for free on Paramount Network

There’s no doubt Yellowstone fans across the nation are counting down the days until the season 5 premiere on November 13. But you’re in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, Paramount Network is streaming a marathon of season 1-2 for fans to relive giving those fans who are new to the epic shot a chance to binge-watch and catch-up this weekend prior to next week’s season premiere.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy