There’s no doubt Yellowstone fans across the nation are counting down the days until the season 5 premiere on November 13. But you’re in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, Paramount Network is streaming a marathon of season 1-2 for fans to relive giving those fans who are new to the epic shot a chance to binge-watch and catch-up this weekend prior to next week’s season premiere.

5 HOURS AGO