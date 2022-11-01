Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Come To Friday Fest November 4th with Musical Guest Riverdawgs
Join Main Street Fort Pierce as they host Friday Fest on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM (weather permitting). Friday Fest, the longest running street party on the Treasure Coast, is a FREE community event that features live music, arts & crafts, children's activities, and local vendors. It also offers FREE parking in the parking garage. Organizers do ask that visitors not bring pets or coolers to the event.
nomadlawyer.org
Vero Beach : Things To Do In Vero Beach , Florida
Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
macaronikid.com
3 Places to Donate Leftover Candy and Pumpkins in Vero Beach, FL
Are you ready to get all the extra candy out of the house before your kids (or, let's be honest, you) get a total sugar overload? Got pumpkins that are just going to rot? We've got you covered! Here are three places in Indian River County that are accepting donations, so that you can get get rid of those leftovers while also giving to worthy causes.
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
cw34.com
Little Italy, Dia De Los Muertos, and beer: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Explore South Florida this first weekend of November by attending these events. The largest Italian food festival in Florida is this three-day festival. The cultural festival is known for the Italian ambiance, national Italian-American entertainers, and authentic food. This year's theme is celebrating...
hometownnewstc.com
Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast
VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
Far East Fare at Blackbird
The modern Asian concept bringing the flavors of traditional Chinese to Jupiter locals The post Far East Fare at Blackbird appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Exclusive: An inside look at Brightline’s safety operations as high-speed testing begins
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed
The annual celebration of American aeronautics and aviation returns to the skies above Witham Field November 11-13 The post Stuart Air Show Returns to Satisfy the Need for Speed appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
hometownnewstc.com
Stuart paves way for northern Fire Station
STUART – The City Commission here voted unanimously Oct. 24 to change both the future land use and zoning on a 1.78-acre Green River Parkway parcel in order to build the city’s long-awaited fire station north of the Roosevelt Bridge. Contracted Land Planner Bonnie Landry began her brief...
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
veronews.com
Altieri forgoes retirement after death of friend
Indian River Shores Town Councilman James Altieri was sworn in last week and got straight to work, his first official act being a vote to settle the town’s federal antitrust lawsuit with the City of Vero Beach. Altieri, like many who move to Indian River Shores after a long...
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
Jake Owen To Host Annual Hometown Fundraiser
wflx.com
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received. “This is where it would have been,” Annette Speach told Contact 5. When Speach and her husband moved from New York to Port...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer
November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
