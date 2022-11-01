ADDENDUM 2022 Q4 Cash Sweepstakes

THIS ADDENDUM DOES NOT AFFECT ANY OTHER PARTICIPATING STATION. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS SUBJECT TO THE OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES FOR THE IHEARTMEDIA NATIONWIDE Q2 CASH SWEEPSTAKES, WHICH ARE FOUND HERE AND ARE AS AMENDED AS SET FORTH HEREIN FOR THIS STATION ONLY .

Sweepstakes Name: 2022 Q4 Cash Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”)

Station: KBCO-FM (the “Station”)

Station Address: 4695 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO 80237

Telephone: 303.713.8000

1. KBCO-FM will participate in this Sweepstakes as set forth in the Official Rules, with revised Designated Playtimes as follows: up to nine Designated Playtimes per weekday during the period of October 17, 2022 thru November 18, 2022 with the exception of:

· Tuesday, November 8, 2022 when we will participate every hour 9am thru 5pm