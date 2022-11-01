Effective: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph, strongest between Silver Lake and Paisley. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning is for the Warner Mountains including portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview and Highway 395 south of Lakeview. The Winter Weather Advisory is for much of Lake County. This includes Fort Rock, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, Lakeview, and Adel. Highways impacted include 395, 140, and 31. A lesser amount of only up to 2 inches is expected for far northeastern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will start in the northwest and spread southeast. Snowfall on Sunday through the afternoon will be light and northwest of Valley Falls. The bulk of the snowfall will occur Sunday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO