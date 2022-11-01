Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches for some of the higher terrain. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar road near Mt. Etna and north of the Forks of Salmon; Highway 96 and between the Seiad Valley and Happy Camp; and Highway 3 east of Fort Jones. This also includes the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, and Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and Dead Horse Summit. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin with a snow level of 3500 to 4000 feet then fall as low as 2500 feet as snowfall intensity diminishes early Monday morning. Snowfall intensity will be highest during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Additional snow accumulations are likely for southern Siskiyou County, near and south of Mt. Shasta on Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO