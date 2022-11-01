Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches for some of the higher terrain. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar road near Mt. Etna and north of the Forks of Salmon; Highway 96 and between the Seiad Valley and Happy Camp; and Highway 3 east of Fort Jones. This also includes the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, and Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and Dead Horse Summit. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin with a snow level of 3500 to 4000 feet then fall as low as 2500 feet as snowfall intensity diminishes early Monday morning. Snowfall intensity will be highest during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Additional snow accumulations are likely for southern Siskiyou County, near and south of Mt. Shasta on Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches inches. Westerly winds in the Cascades will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning includes portions of the South Central Oregon Cascades, such as Crater Lake and Diamond Lake, Portions of Highway 62, Highway 138, and Highway 230. The Winter Weather Advisory includes the rest of the Southern Oregon Cascades and a portion of the Siskiyous to include Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 140 in and around Lake of the Woods, Highway 66, and Highway 58 including Willamette Pass and Crescent Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to dangerous with breezy winds, snow covered roads, and lowering visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and could approach an inch an hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California A STRONG EARLY WINTER STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK * GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts 35 to 45 mph in the valleys and gusts of 50 to 60 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge-top gusts may reach 100+ mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. Wind impacts will diminish by Tuesday. * SNOW IMPACTS: Snow is forecast to impact the western Nevada valleys late Sunday night into Monday morning which may lead to travel challenges during the Monday morning commute. Snow totals of 1 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in foothills west of Highway 395 and the Virginia Highlands. Additional light snowfall and much colder temperatures are possible through Wednesday morning, so be prepared for a few days of icy-slick roads next week. * COLD TEMPERATURES: Mild high temperatures this weekend will drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across much of western Nevada. Overnight lows may drop into the 10s and 20s across western NV valleys with single digit and sub-zero lows possible in the Sierra valleys.
Comments / 0