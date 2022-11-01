Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches inches. Westerly winds in the Cascades will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning includes portions of the South Central Oregon Cascades, such as Crater Lake and Diamond Lake, Portions of Highway 62, Highway 138, and Highway 230. The Winter Weather Advisory includes the rest of the Southern Oregon Cascades and a portion of the Siskiyous to include Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 140 in and around Lake of the Woods, Highway 66, and Highway 58 including Willamette Pass and Crescent Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to dangerous with breezy winds, snow covered roads, and lowering visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening and could approach an inch an hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO