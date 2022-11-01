Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway 97 between Macdoel and Crescent, and Highway 140 between Keno and Bly. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will be lightest in the vicinities of Klamath Falls and Tulelake. Snowfall rates will be most intense during late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph, strongest between Silver Lake and Paisley. * WHERE...The Winter Storm Warning is for the Warner Mountains including portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview and Highway 395 south of Lakeview. The Winter Weather Advisory is for much of Lake County. This includes Fort Rock, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, Lakeview, and Adel. Highways impacted include 395, 140, and 31. A lesser amount of only up to 2 inches is expected for far northeastern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will start in the northwest and spread southeast. Snowfall on Sunday through the afternoon will be light and northwest of Valley Falls. The bulk of the snowfall will occur Sunday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 26 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including beaches and surf zones between Brookings and Reedsport. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf heights will likely peak Sunday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
