Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team

Nobu Hotel Atlanta

Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.

Chicago native Michael Chin brings a Nobu background and more than two decades of management experience to his new role in Atlanta. He will spearhead the supervision of the Atlanta property’s day-to-day operations, execute partnership programs and foster an authentic culture that attracts best-in-class talent to curate an unparalleled guest experience.

As a passionate leader with growing roots in Atlanta, Chin most recently served as Regional Director for Nobu Miami and Nobu Chicago. Chin has left an impactful mark on the hotel scene in American markets, including Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Kansas City, where he managed a variety of high-end properties such as Hilton’s The Drake Hotel. He has also been instrumental in opening luxury brand hotels globally in China, Dubai, Iceland, Saudi Arabia and more.

“We are dedicated to establishing Nobu Hotel Atlanta as a first-class home for leisure and business travelers as well as locals,” said Michael Chin, General Manager. “Guests will experience a new standard in luxury, immersed in Nobu’s signature hospitality, heartfelt service, understated elegance and distinct individuality.”

Brittney Economos, an Atlanta industry veteran, also joins the team with more than two decades of dedicated and agile leadership experience in sales. With a notable history of developing long-lasting, local relationships for hospitality brands, she will focus on brand image management, while executing strategic programs to achieve sales and revenue goals.

Previously, Economos spent more than 12 years at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, leading sales in various roles for dynamic markets across the brand’s portfolio. Most recently, she led the sales team and directed city-wide sales for InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta for nearly six years.