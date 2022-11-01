ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBoUn_0iuf9OxG00
Nobu Hotel Atlanta

Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant. 

Chicago native Michael Chin brings a Nobu background and more than two decades of management experience to his new role in Atlanta. He will spearhead the supervision of the Atlanta property’s day-to-day operations, execute partnership programs and foster an authentic culture that attracts best-in-class talent to curate an unparalleled guest experience.

As a passionate leader with growing roots in Atlanta, Chin most recently served as Regional Director for Nobu Miami and Nobu Chicago. Chin has left an impactful mark on the hotel scene in American markets, including Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Kansas City, where he managed a variety of high-end properties such as Hilton’s The Drake Hotel. He has also been instrumental in opening luxury brand hotels globally in China, Dubai, Iceland, Saudi Arabia and more.

“We are dedicated to establishing Nobu Hotel Atlanta as a first-class home for leisure and business travelers as well as locals,” said Michael Chin, General Manager. “Guests will experience a new standard in luxury, immersed in Nobu’s signature hospitality, heartfelt service, understated elegance and distinct individuality.”

Brittney Economos, an Atlanta industry veteran, also joins the team with more than two decades of dedicated and agile leadership experience in sales. With a notable history of developing long-lasting, local relationships for hospitality brands, she will focus on brand image management, while executing strategic programs to achieve sales and revenue goals. 

Previously, Economos spent more than 12 years at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, leading sales in various roles for dynamic markets across the brand’s portfolio. Most recently, she led the sales team and directed city-wide sales for InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta for nearly six years.

Nobu Atlanta is slated to open in late fall 2022, anchoring Buckhead’s new, luxury mixed-use development, One Phipps Plaza. To book a stay at Nobu Atlanta, please visit atlanta.nobuhotels.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant

Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she’s also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it’s no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta’s vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell you something, Atlanta and y’all’s […] The post Lizzo’s TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta

There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta

Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

Delta flight from Atlanta makes emergency landing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WFXG) - A Delta flight from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing in New Mexico Tuesday morning, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. FOX 5 reports the flight, bound for Los Angeles, made the stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the plane's cabin began filling up with smoke midway through the flight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy