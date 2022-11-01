ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Sunak tears up manifesto of promises from leadership election OLD

Rishi Sunak has torn up his manifesto of pledges from the summer’s leadership contest, including a 10-point plan to tackle immigration.The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters that Mr Sunak is in discussions with ministers to determine which of his promises are still “deliverable” and “possible” – and every pledge is on the table.She also threw into doubt whether the PM regards himself as bound by key pledges from the Tories’ 2019 general election manifesto, like the pensions “triple lock”, or his promise as chancellor to uprate benefits in line with inflation.And while she said that Mr Sunak remains...
BBC

Boris Johnson had backing to challenge Rishi Sunak, Sir Graham Brady confirms

Boris Johnson had signed up enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak for the Conservative leadership, senior Tory Sir Graham Brady has confirmed. Mr Johnson dramatically pulled out of the race amid speculation he did not have the 100 nominations needed. But Sir Graham, who runs Tory leadership...
The Independent

Voices: In Rishi Sunak, we have a prime minister doing an impression of what he thinks a prime minister should do

The first Prime Minister’s Questions of a new prime minister is the one where everyone gets breathlessly excited. And then, jacked up on said excitement, the new leader delivers some aggressively pre-gamed sledgehammer lines, everyone goes slightly mad, declares them to be “Labour’s worst nightmare” and then spends the next however-long-it-takes being proved very wrong indeed.Jeremy Corbyn saw off two prime ministers. Keir Starmer is already on a hat-trick, and neither of them are or were especially sensational at PMQs (which really doesn’t matter, because neither does PMQs).The second week is when you start to get a sense of...
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak scraps plans to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves initiated by Liz Truss to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has confirmed. Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
The Jewish Press

UK Students’ Union Dumps Islamist President for Antisemitism on First Day of Islamophobia Awareness Month

Shaima Dallali, President of the UK’s National Union of Students (NUS), was relieved of her duties following a months-long independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism found “significant breaches” of the union’s policies, The Jewish Chronicle reported Tuesday. “Following the independent KC-led investigation into allegations of antisemitism,...
BBC

Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre

Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...

