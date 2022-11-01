Read full article on original website
Related
Sunak tears up manifesto of promises from leadership election OLD
Rishi Sunak has torn up his manifesto of pledges from the summer’s leadership contest, including a 10-point plan to tackle immigration.The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters that Mr Sunak is in discussions with ministers to determine which of his promises are still “deliverable” and “possible” – and every pledge is on the table.She also threw into doubt whether the PM regards himself as bound by key pledges from the Tories’ 2019 general election manifesto, like the pensions “triple lock”, or his promise as chancellor to uprate benefits in line with inflation.And while she said that Mr Sunak remains...
BBC
Boris Johnson had backing to challenge Rishi Sunak, Sir Graham Brady confirms
Boris Johnson had signed up enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak for the Conservative leadership, senior Tory Sir Graham Brady has confirmed. Mr Johnson dramatically pulled out of the race amid speculation he did not have the 100 nominations needed. But Sir Graham, who runs Tory leadership...
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
Voices: In Rishi Sunak, we have a prime minister doing an impression of what he thinks a prime minister should do
The first Prime Minister’s Questions of a new prime minister is the one where everyone gets breathlessly excited. And then, jacked up on said excitement, the new leader delivers some aggressively pre-gamed sledgehammer lines, everyone goes slightly mad, declares them to be “Labour’s worst nightmare” and then spends the next however-long-it-takes being proved very wrong indeed.Jeremy Corbyn saw off two prime ministers. Keir Starmer is already on a hat-trick, and neither of them are or were especially sensational at PMQs (which really doesn’t matter, because neither does PMQs).The second week is when you start to get a sense of...
Rishi Sunak scraps plans to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves initiated by Liz Truss to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has confirmed. Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
Saudi ally UAE undertook a secret mission to Riyadh that backed Biden's view on OPEC oil production, report says
The UAE's national security adviser secretly met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Germany's Scholz tells China: Any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region.
The Jewish Press
UK Students’ Union Dumps Islamist President for Antisemitism on First Day of Islamophobia Awareness Month
Shaima Dallali, President of the UK’s National Union of Students (NUS), was relieved of her duties following a months-long independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism found “significant breaches” of the union’s policies, The Jewish Chronicle reported Tuesday. “Following the independent KC-led investigation into allegations of antisemitism,...
Albania tells Britain: do not blame us for your immigration problems
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albania's prime minister accused Britain on Wednesday of using his country's citizens as scapegoats for its failed immigration policies after derogatory comments by British ministers about a rise in the number of Albanian asylum-seekers.
Starmer accuses Sunak at PMQs of making ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman
Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of making “a grubby deal” with Suella Braverman to reappoint her, thus jeopardising national security and exacerbating the asylum crisis, in another prime minister’s questions dominated by the issue of the home secretary’s future. The Labour leader used all his...
UK agrees to negotiate with Mauritius over handover of Chagos Islands
Foreign secretary indicates major reversal of policy that could allow return of people expelled by Britain in 1970s
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
French far-right MP hit with temporary ban for 'Go back to Africa' shout in parliament
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The French National Assembly on Friday cut the pay of a far-right lawmaker and temporarily banned him from the chamber for shouting "Go back to Africa!" as a Black legislator was speaking during a parliamentary session.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India and the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia next week to bolster U.S.-India economic ties and to try to overcome G20 divisions prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury said on Friday.
COVID, Ukraine war cost German economy 420 billion euros - study
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine collectively cost the German economy 420 billion euros ($415.38 billion) in lost value creation between 2020 and 2022, according to a study seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Ukraine war, geopolitics fuelling cybersecurity attacks -EU agency
BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Geopolitics such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to more damaging and widespread cybersecurity attacks in the year to July, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said in its annual report on Thursday.
Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action.
Comments / 0