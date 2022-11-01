ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street. Police said when the officers approached the occupied...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”

