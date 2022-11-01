Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police officers were on routine patrol and approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 201 West Market Street. Police said when the officers approached the occupied...
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
cbs17
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
cbs17
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
Woman killed after crash on Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
North Carolina community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.
Second man charged in connection to Durham murder investigation
A second man is facing charges in connection to a Durham murder investigation that began on South Roxboro Street.
3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
'Operation Washout': Durham police make 59 arrests, 7 of them related to homicides
Law enforcement agencies from Durham say the city and the county are much safer after 59 arrests were made, 7 of them for homicides.
cbs17
Woman dies after she’s hit by car while riding scooter in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 91-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding on a scooter in northwest Raleigh Friday afternoon, police said. According to Raleigh police, officers were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Country Trail, which is near Cornerstone Commons.
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
U.S. Marshals net 59 arrests during fugitive roundup in Durham area
DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 59 wanted fugitives in the Carolinas as they targeted the Durham area. Channel 9 rode along with marshals in York and Gaston counties during the first joint operation for the new task force in the Carolinas. The most recent...
WRAL
Man wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
Woman donates $5K to Wake County Animal Center after seeing WRAL News report
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman has agreed to donate $5,000 to the Wake County Animal Center, which will cover the adoption fees for people who adopt pets. Julie Stolzer made her donation to the center on Friday afternoon at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. "I used to volunteer...
