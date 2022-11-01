Seattle Parks and Recreation Veterans Day Closures 2022
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
These facilities and services are CLOSED:
- All recreation programs
- Community centers and teen centers
- Environmental learning centers
- Indoor swimming pools
- Green Lake Small Craft Center
- Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:
- Parks
- Boat ramps
- Golf courses and ranges
- Amy Yee Tennis Center
- Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory
