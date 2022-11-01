ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Parks and Recreation Veterans Day Closures 2022

By Christina Hirsch
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED:

  • All recreation programs
  • Community centers and teen centers
  • Environmental learning centers
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • Green Lake Small Craft Center
  • Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

These facilities are OPEN on regular schedules:

  • Parks
  • Boat ramps
  • Golf courses and ranges
  • Amy Yee Tennis Center
  • Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory
