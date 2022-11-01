Migrant protest leader involved in CBP confrontation arrested for illegal entry

EL PASO, Texas -- Monday's Venezuelan migrant protest in Juarez increased tensions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The protest led to one arrest.

One of the protest leaders, who crossed over to the US side, was arrested for illegal entry and booked at the El Paso Downtown jail Tuesday, Roberto Marquez.

Roberto Marquez was among dozens of South American and Central American migrants who protested Monday in a tense standoff with CBP

They were heading to the Rio Grande to continue their protest on the U.S. side.

Once there, tension started between migrants and U.S. Border Patrol officials, that led to a confrontation. This was after one of the protestors assaulted an agent with a flag pole, according to CBP.

Migrants had to return to Mexico after U.S. Border Patrol agents responded with crowd control measures called "PepperBall launching system."

