Las Cruces, NM

ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election

By Jason McNabb
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday that he has decided not to seek re-election. He is currently serving his fourth term as the mayor of Las Cruces, his 16th year holding that position.

Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since 1992, starting as the Doña Ana County Commissioner.

In a release, Miyagishima stated, "I think it's time to let someone else have an opportunity to be mayor of this great city!" He added, "I announced my intentions early to allow those interested in running for this position ample time to prepare for the 2023 municipal elections."

Miyagishima's fourth and final term will end on December 31st, 2023.

Deep Inher
3d ago

It's time to take out the trash....... reform is hopefully in our beautiful City Of Las Cruces.

