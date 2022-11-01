Read full article on original website
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'
Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
Little Witch Nobeta - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the 3D action shooter game Little Witch Nobeta and watch as Nobeta takes on creepy creatures using spells and close-combat attacks as she explores a mysterious castle. Little Witch Nobeta will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 in...
Overdose, Hideo Kojima's Next Game, May Have Leaked Again
Update (11/4/22) - As reported by VGC, it now appears that footage of Kojima's Overdose has begun to leak online. The footage shows Margaret Qualley's character exploring dark corridors with a flashlight. It then ends with a jump scare before the words "GAMEOVER," and "A Hideo Kojima Game," and "OVERDOSE" show up.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
Quentin Tarantino Has No Interest in Making a Marvel or DC Movie: 'I'm Not a Hired Hand'
Famed director Quentin Tarantino has shared that he has no interest in making a Marvel or DC movie as he is "not a hired hand." Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his new book Cinema Speculation, the director behind such films as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and many more, made it clear that he is not interested in jumping into the world of superheroes.
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
Steam: Valve Makes It Easier for Gamers to Find Video Games That Support Hindi and Other Languages, Here Is How to Get Started
Steam has revealed a new feature that will let players easily find games translated in their languages. You can now indicate languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, and any other supported by Windows in your Steam language preferences while searching for games. “Starting a few weeks ago,...
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 2 - Sequential Trial 2
Adventurer's Trials Day 2 introduces Sequential Trial 2 to the Genshin Impact 3.2 event, with a pinball game with Yelan and a combat trial with Nahida the Dendro Archon. Completing Sequential Trial 2 earns you more Primogems and some high-level Mondstadt talent books, and like the previous trial before it, you can team up with a friend to play in co-op.
