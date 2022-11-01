Read full article on original website
What to Expect From Nintendo's Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is officially happening on November 25, but if you've been paying attention over the last few years, you know Black Friday deals have no real attachment to the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo announced its slew of deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch games will begin November 20, and the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is awfully familiar... because it's the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle as last year, which was almost identical to the one from the year before. Basically, the Mario Kart/Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch bundle is THE Black Friday evergreen deal from Nintendo.
Daily Deals: Pokemon Switch OLED, Bayonetta 3 Special Edition, Arcade1Up Simpsons Cabinet, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for this Saturday, including some Nintendo Switch OLED deals (or you can buy the hard-to-find Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition), the Bayonetta 3 special edition in stock, the best price we've seen on the Simpsons Arcade1Up machine, up to 35% off LEGO sets for adults, over $100 off the super well-rated Sony WH-1000XM noise cancelling headphones, the first ever discount on the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, and more.
Daily Deals: LEGO Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in Stock, 30% Off LEGO Treehouse, LEGO The Friends Apartments
Check out the hot items for today, including some Nintendo Switch OLED deals (or you can preorder the hard-to-find Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition), up to 35% off LEGO sets for adults, over $100 off the super well-rated Sony WH-1000XM noise cancelling headphones, the first ever discount on the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, and more.
God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundles Are Now Available to Preorder
Both Amazon in the US and the UK now have the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle available to preorder before the big release day on November 9. In the UK it's pretty simple, you need to be a Prime member and click preorder - done, your order is secure and will arrive on release day.
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
