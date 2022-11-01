Black Friday 2022 is officially happening on November 25, but if you've been paying attention over the last few years, you know Black Friday deals have no real attachment to the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo announced its slew of deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch games will begin November 20, and the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is awfully familiar... because it's the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle as last year, which was almost identical to the one from the year before. Basically, the Mario Kart/Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch bundle is THE Black Friday evergreen deal from Nintendo.

