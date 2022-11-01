Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel's What If...? Will See Cate Blanchett Reprise Her Role as Hela
Cate Blanchett played Thor’s older sister Hela in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The character appeared to be killed off in the film, but a new report suggests that the goddess of death could make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least in an animated form, anyway. Laughing...
IGN
Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Playing a Villain in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza looks to be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she is reportedly set to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline reports that while Plaza's role is being kept under wraps, she is apparently set to play a...
IGN
10 Movies Like John Wick to Watch if You Love Action
Johnny Utah, Ted, Neo, and so many other Keanu roles led to one of our favorite Keanu Reeves movie series of all time: John Wick. Why is this movie so awesome? Is it the fast-paced, well-choreographed action sequences? Is it the creative cinematography and set design that draws our attention? Is it that Reeves performed most if not all stunts in the movies? Whatever it may be, these are just a few of the reasons we love the John Wick movies in all their glory.
‘The White Lotus: Mike White Already Has Ideas for Season 3
Here's everything we know so far about a potential for 'The White Lotus' Season 3 and what creator Mike White says about the potential location and cast.
IGN
How to Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Release Date and Streaming
Weird Al is one of the most beloved parody musicians of all time. With so many music biopics arriving in recent years, it was only fitting that Weird Al got his own -- and starring Daniel Radcliffe no less. Our review of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story calls it a totally true story that is both funny and bizarre.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - November 2022
It's November. You know what that means. Completely ignore Thanksgiving and bust out those Christmas decorations and cover your home in holiday cheer before you cozy up next to a fire to relive your childhood while Tim Allen reprises his iconic role in The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus. And if that's not enough nostalgia for you, why not check out the brand new comedy series Blockbuster, where comedian Randall Park works at the last remaining store of the once bustling video rental chain.
IGN
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
IGN
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
IGN
The Sandman Renewed at Netflix
Despite conflicting reports and deleted tweets, it appears Netflix has renewed Sandman for another installment. According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed The Sandman, ensuring Neil Gaiman's DC comic will continue with more stories. The renewal was accidentally leaked by DC's official Twitter account before it was deleted. The now-deleted tweet...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
IGN
HBO Cancels Westworld After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled Westworld, the sci-fi drama centered around a robotic theme park. The Hollywood Reporter calls it an "unexpected fate" for the series given it has been critically acclaimed for the network. Though the show's creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been ambiguous on whether Westworld would even return following the fourth season finale.
IGN
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
IGN
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Andy Serkis 'Really, Really' Enjoyed Rings of Power, Will Narrate Silmarillion Audiobook
Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, had nice things to say about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show airing over at Amazon. In an interview with Collider, Serkis said he appreciated that the series stayed true to Jackson’s...
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
IGN
Enola Holmes 2 Review
Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix. I was charmed by the first Enola Holmes movie. Based on a series of YA novels first published in 2007, the original was a sweet reimagining of the classic Sherlock Holmes canon, with Millie Bobby Brown turning in a charismatic performance as the eponymous moppet with a genius-level intellect. That lively energy, however, is missing from the sequel, which retains many of the trappings of the first film, but is more concerned with laying the groundwork for a franchise than spinning a coherent mystery.
Comments / 0