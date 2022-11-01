Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.

Whilst most observers expect the battle to be tight, bookies are also offering odds on the Republicans winning a landslide Senate victory of 55 seats or more.

U.K.-based bookmaker Betfair currently has the Republicans as favorites to emerge as the largest party in the Senate, with odds of 8/15 being offered on this outcome.

In this combination photo, Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona Kari Lake and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker Getty

The company is also offering odds of 18/1 on the GOP securing at least 55 Senate seats, in a surprise overwhelming victory.

This means a punter who bets $1 on this outcome will win $18, if it actually takes place.

By contrast, Betfair is offering odds of 400/1 on the Democrats winning 55 Senate seats or more, indicating it is significantly less likely.

Speaking to Newsweek, Katie Baylis, a spokesperson for Betfair, said: "The Republicans are big odds-on favorites with Betfair at 8/15 to secure a majority in the Senate.

"There are also murmurings of a possible red wave for the party and we make it 18/1 that they will secure 55+ Senate seats."

If the GOP takes the House and Senate next week, the U.S. will likely face legislative "paralysis," according to Mark Shanahan, co-editor of The Trump Presidency: From Campaign Trail to World Stage.

Speaking to Newsweek recently, the University of Surrey academic said: "If the Republicans take the House and flip the Senate—and they have a better than even chance of both—we know what will happen legislatively: we'll be in for two years of paralysis.

"The GOP will stymie the Biden agenda at every turn, stamping down hard on public spending and will push their own legislative plans, particularly around making some of the time-constrained tax cuts from the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.

"In turn, as long as the GOP doesn't have a Senate supermajority, the President will impose his veto to hold back the conservative agenda."

President Joe Biden is due to address a rally in south Florida later on Tuesday, exactly one week before the midterm elections take place.

The president is backing a number of Democratic Party candidates including Charlie Crist, who is hoping to beat Ron DeSantis to be reinstated as Florida governor.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump will hold his own rally in Florida, in support of Republican Senator Marco Rubio. DeSantis, widely seen as a possible challenger to Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is not due to attend.