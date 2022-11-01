ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football player Davis Cooper killed on Iowa highway

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame students and faculty were in mourning Tuesday after learning that Davis Cooper, who played football for the Knights last season and was a freshman player at Grinnell College, was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 80 near Altoona, Iowa.

Notre Dame's football team held a meeting on Tuesday morning and players were informed of Cooper's death. His brother is a sophomore on the team.

"It's awful," Notre Dame coach Joe McNab said. "He was a great kid, a good leader, super smart. Everyone on campus liked him."

School counselors were made available. A school-wide Mass previously scheduled for All Saints' Day will include a eulogy for Cooper, 18.

Initial reports of the accident did not include a reason why Cooper was walking along the interstate.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker had 15 solo tackles and seven assists as well as 3.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks.

