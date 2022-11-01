Listen Granato: You can tell the guys on the top line are getting better together.

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After a career high night for Tage Thompson as the Sabres get a blowout win over the Detroit Red Wings. They now are on a two game win streak and will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres were off to a good start, but their top line was not producing but the top line has not produced like it did at the end of last season. The top line has definitely started to produce with Thompson putting up a six point night and his second career hatrick.

“You can’t replicate game experience and you need game experience to get to game shape,” Granato said on the Howard and Jeremy Show.

After two periods the Sabres only had a two-point lead and Thompson took the game in his own hands and helped the Sabres score four goals in the third period. Granato thinks that this is just the beginning and he will get more comfortable with it.

This was the first time we saw Kyle Okposo on the No. 1 line with Thompson and Skinner. Granato put him there because he see’s how good his game has been in the past week.

“It was an easy move to put Kyle there, I think Tage and Skinner both followed suit and that helped their production.” Granato said.

The Sabres defense has been depleted and Granato has been impressed with the guys who have stepped up as they are getting more ice time.

“The guys have been really good back there. The demand is heavy cause there’s a lot of experience that needs to be gained, so we’re going to be challenged,” Granato said.

The Sabres right now are in a playoff position but Granato is taking it day by day, and not looking at the schedule and looking to prepare for the next game. The Sabres next matchup is tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center.

