Heidi Klum Channels Insect Inspiration for Earthworm Costume at Her Annual Halloween Party

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Heidi Klum arrived on the red carpet for her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York City dressed as an earthworm.

The model, who’s known for her ostentatious Halloween costumes, donned a series of prosthetics and hours’ worth of makeup to transform into a human-sized earthworm.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum ’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur on Oct. 31 in New York City.

The details of her costume included ridges, a curved head and long tail all to make her worm look as realistic as possible. The only part of Klum’s body that wasn’t covered by the costume were her eyes and mouth, as she wore bright yellow contacts. A hint of her tan sneakers could be seen as she walked the red carpet .

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompanied her dressed as a fisherman with a bloody dislodged eye. The full concept behind their costume was he was a fisherman, and she was the worm he hooked to his fishing pole.

Klum began teasing preparation for Halloween look on Instagram with videos of tables of makeup and her makeup artist working on her look as she wore an oversize Halloween bathrobe.

In a final video before she left to attend her party, she did a transition scene with her camera going from her bathrobe and pre-costume makeup to her full-fledged worm costume.

Heidi Klum attends her 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur on Oct. 31 in New York City.

The Halloween party included a charitable component where Klum partnered with Trick-or-Treat @unicefusa to help raise awareness for their annual Halloween campaign, which raises money for children in need.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween party returned this year after a two-year hiatus. Klum has been teasing it since June, when she began posting videos about her costume fittings. Klum is known for her over-the-top costumes, which have ranged from her being a dominatrix to dressing up as an elderly version of herself. This year’s party was hosted by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

