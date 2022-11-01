ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Penthouse in Washington, DC’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
 4 days ago
Jeff Cornett

As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C.

Named after well-known D.C. developer Harry Wardman, who also designed The Hay-Adams and St. Regis hotels, the building was constructed in 1928 as a long-term hotel, or apartments. Wardman’s home was actually located on property before he tore it down and built what is now the Wardman Tower. While many exterior and interior historical elements remain, the building was painstakingly restored and converted into spacious luxury residences in 2017.

Penthouse Four has two spacious bedrooms. Jeff Cornett

There are 32 sprawling residences ranging from 2,500 to 4,600 square feet, and nearly every residence is occupied with the exception of Penthouse Four. Recently listed for $5.5 million, Penthouse Four spans 4,527 square feet and has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a den, library and two private terraces. Each residence in the building is unique and occupies an entire wing with three exposures.

The custom kitchen. Jeff Cornett

The interiors, by Deborah Berke, are architecturally interesting with an elegant, European-inspired design. Penthouse Four has incredible natural light, six-inch wide-oak Admonter hardwood flooring, four-inch herringbone floors in the living room and gallery areas, custom crown moldings, custom solid wood doors and custom cabinetry. Each room feels like a design gallery; the kitchen, for example, features custom American-made Henrybuilt cabinets, Pentalquartz polished quartz countertops, Danby marble backsplashes, wine and beverage refrigerators, built-in desks and banquet seating and other impressive design details.

The bathrooms feature custom vanities and Calacatta marble. Jeff Cornett

Even the bathrooms feature custom vanities, Calacatta marble countertops, state-of-the-art plumbing and appliances and beautiful lighting. The home is contemporary, yet warm and soft and feels more like you’re living in a private home in the sky than within a residential tower. This is in part due to the sheer size of the residences, which are large in comparison to others.

Each room, including this office with a fireplace, has fabulous natural light. Jeff Cornett

What is most appealing about Penthouse Four is the private rooftop terrace, accessed via a staircase, with ample seating areas and incredible views over all of D.C.’s most sought-after sites. For art collectors, there’s also significant wall space to hang collections.

History buffs will also appreciate the vast history of the tower. Past residents when the building was a long-term hotel include actress Marlene Dietrich, as well as former presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Herbert Hoover and Lyndon B. Johnson. The building, which has housed several individuals from current and past administrations, has also hosted the most inauguration parties of any in the area. The building also has 24-hour security, beautifully landscaped grounds and many communal terraces for which to enjoy the immaculate city views.

Check out more photos of the residence here:

The media room. Jeff Cornett

Robb Report

Robb Report

