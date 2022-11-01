Dan Orlovsky rips Zach Wilson: 'Grow the fudge up, dude'

Dan Orlovsky, a former 12-year NFL quarterback, says it’s time for Zach Wilson to simply grow up with the decisions he’s making on the field.

“Everyone knows I like Zach Wilson,” Orlovsky said. “If I was in Zach Wilson’s quarterback room right now, this is what I would say to him: ‘It’s time to grow the fudge up, dude. It’s time to grow up. You’re not in the Mountain West anymore, champ.’

“Gary Kubiak called me over as a young quarterback one time and said, ‘You have to understand that when you have the ball in your hands, you have everybody else’s job in our building in your hands.’ It’s everybody.”

Wilson has been given unrelenting support from the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh, but Orlovsky says the time will come, and it won’t be far away if his current play continues, that the organization decides that he is not the solution.

“There’s a difference between carelessness and aggression,” Orlovsky said. “There’s a difference between confidence and ego. Right now, you play with such ego, such carelessness, such recklessness with the football….these decisions are unbelievably reckless.

“You have to grow up. Right now, you are holding your football team and your offense back.”

