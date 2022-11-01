ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock ‘will be seen for what he is,’ according to former I’m a Celebrity contestant

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8fU6_0iuf8EAD00

Iain Lee , speaking from his experience in the jungle, reckons Matt Hancock “will be seen for what he is” on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here .

Hancock had his Tory whip suspended for joining the cast of the ITV reality show, and his casting has raised many eyebrows.

“When you’re in the jungle, you are being filed 24/7, there’s almost nowhere to hide from the cameras ... you forget that you’re being filmed,” Lee told LBC.

“You’re kind of naked in there,” he shared, adding “people see you for what you really are.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I’m so sorry they didn’t like it:’ Ellie Taylor left upset by ‘cruel’ comments from Strictly judges

Ellie Taylor apologised to Johannes Radebe after “cruel” judges’ comments in the latest episode of Strictly.The comedian, who appears in Ted Lasso, performed a Rumba to Heart’s power ballad “Alone” on Saturday’s instalment of the BBC competition (5 November).Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood were not fans of the dance, though, and gave Taylor negative comments and a score of five and three.Despite awarding Taylor seven points, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were also not as impressed as they have been in recent weeks.Taylor appeared visibly upset by the comments, and, while being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman about...
The Independent

The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question

TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.The game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned to BBC One on Saturday (5 November). It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.However, after Cassie answered her final question incorrectly, Helen...
The Independent

Layton Williams: Who is the Queens for the Night judge and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star?

Layton Williams is bringing his musical theatre prowess to ITV for drag extravaganza Queens for the Night.The one-off special hosted by Lorraine Kelly will see a group of stars, including Mr Motivator, Chris Hughes, Simon Gregson, George Shelley, Adam Woodyatt and Joe Marler unleashing their drag alter-egos as they attempt to go head to head to be crowned the winning Queen.The contestants will be paired with drag queens and judged by an all-star panel including Courtney Act, Mel C, Rob Beckett, Myra DuBois and Williams.He may be just 28, but Williams has had a long career on the stage.When...
The Independent

Why Strictly’s scoring has to be unfair for the show to be fun

Five words guaranteed to strike fear into a Strictly contestant’s heart: “I’m being really picky now.” When Craig Revel Horwood nitpicked Fleur East’s jive to “Waterloo” during Strictly Come Dancing’s baffling BBC centenary show, it was with that apologetic qualifier. The judge had only pointed out East’s “boisterous” top line and a timing mishap that lasted “literally three seconds”, he insisted, because she was so good. So good, in fact, that she seems to be held to slightly different standards. She was awarded a seven by Horwood, and one week later so was… Tony Adams. It begs the question: when...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy