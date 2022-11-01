ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump puts Halloween sweets on head of child dressed as minion in resurfaced clip

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago
An old clip has been doing the rounds again as the internet gets a good laugh out of watching Donald Trump put sweets on top of a child's head.

The child, dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me for Halloween, approached the then-president and the first lady with a bag to collect their treats.

However, Trump apparently opted for a trick instead, and can be seen trying to balance what looks to be a chocolate bar on top of the costume, with his wife then following suit.

Ron O
3d ago

god, what a moron. remember when he looked directly at the sun during the eclipse?

The Natural
3d ago

Did the kid check his Halloween bag to see if he had any candy before he left?

Debra Seitz
3d ago

Scum! Can't even treat a child with respect.

