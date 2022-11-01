(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the holiday season, ALDI is making your trip through the checkout line a little easier on your wallet.The company announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind which will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30% on items such as apple pie, brie cheese, cornbread stuffing, prosciutto, wine and more.The company says shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings. "Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond." The Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available both in store and online from Nov. 2 through Nov. 29.

