momcollective.com
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas :: A Family Favorite
As a (former) Midwesterner, I didn’t grow up eating green chile. I hadn’t even heard of it until I met my future husband and mother-in-law. Probably 15 years ago, my now mother-in-law made a big dish of her green chile chicken enchiladas for a large group, and I had my first-ever experience with green chile chicken enchiladas. Aside from drinking several glasses of milk to help the fire in my mouth, I really enjoyed the meal that’s now become a family favorite each fall.
Albany Herald
RECIPE: Crock Pot Southwest Beef Chili Stew
This lovely beef chili has a subtle sweetness that is a welcome departure from traditional hot and spicy versions. We love the big tender pieces of beef in this chili. Corn throughout is a nice touch of sweetness when you get a kernel. It's hearty and great for game day.
techaiapp.com
Amazing Crock Pot Lasagna (easy + flavorful)
Make tonight an Italian night with this amazing crockpot lasagna! This lasagna is made with a flavorful meat sauce, and a delicious cheese mixture, and is super easy to make. Make it for the family tonight or meal prep it for the week. Who loves pasta? WE DO. There are...
Can You Guess Which Pie is the Most Popular in New Hampshire?
Although you can technically enjoy a scrumptious slice of pie year-round, this dessert becomes all the rage in the fall months, especially around Thanksgiving. Everyone's passionate about their favorite pie flavor(s) and which ones are the best, whether that's apple, pumpkin, blueberry, pecan, or something else. Yours truly loves pumpkin pie, but a fondness for apple may be developing as well.
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
The Daily South
Tortilla Soup
One bite of this tortilla soup, and you'll think it has been simmering all day. But the secret is, it's ready in just about 1 hour. Thanks to several high-impact ingredients, like fire-roasted tomatoes and a handful of roasted, toasty spices, flavor builds quickly. That gets this tortilla soup on the dinner table quickly, and it also prevents the chicken from drying out or turning tough.
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Food Beast
El Pollo Loco’s New ‘Overstuffed Quesadillas’ Do the Heavy Lifting on Flavor
Let’s take a moment to give quesadillas their due flowers, a whole bouquet of them. After all, there’s not many handheld eats out there that can simultaneously out-ooze a grilled cheese sandwich and house as much flavor as a burrito, all while providing the utmost convenience. So shout out to you, quesadilla, you grand champ of accommodating appetites.
thespruceeats.com
Carrot Cake Muffins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
techaiapp.com
Coconut Thai Curry Soup (w/ noodles)
This coconut curry soup is the perfect weeknight meal. It is packed with veggies, healthy fats, and a ton of flavor. It’s ready in 30-minutes and perfect for leftover soup, too. Simple Coconut Curry Soup. There is nothing better than a big bowl of this coconut curry soup when...
Chipotles in adobo sauce, best way to use them
What are chipotle peppers in adobo sauce? Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are a common ingredient in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. The peppers are smoked jalapeño peppers that have been dried and canned in a sauce called adobo made from vinegar, tomato, and other spices. What are chipotle peppers?
cohaitungchi.com
Low Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites
These cookie dough bites are the perfect snacks for your kids (or you!), and they’re very easy to make, vegan, and no-bake!. If you’re looking for the perfect snack or dessert, these no-bake, egg free cookie dough bites are great for the whole family! These bite size treats are delicious and nutritious!
Agriculture Online
PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...
