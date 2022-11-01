ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass walls and massive chess set adorn ‘picturesque’ estate for sale in California

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
4 days ago
 4 days ago
A “picturesque” estate nestled in the rolling hills of Pasadena, California, for $3.49 million has both chess and architecture lovers enchanted.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, which overlooks a golf course, comes with phenomenal views of the sparkling downtown Los Angeles skyline along with the Pacific blue – all that can be seen from its walls of glass, the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

But one of the real draws? Something that will captivate any fans of the famous strategy game.

“The owner always imagined having a rooftop chess set, and her husband gave it to her for her birthday,” listing agent Sharon Verani told Realtor.com.

Other features in and around the recently remodeled 3,468-square-foot home include:

  • Open floorplan
  • Swimming pool
  • Built-in barbecue
  • Landscaped yard
  • Rooftop deck

And those views? One of the biggest perks outside the chessboard.

“The views are really what sells the home,” Verani said to Realtor. “The pictures are amazing, but you really have to be in the home to get a sense of how beautiful it really is.”

The listing is held by Verani and Mark Ogden.

Pasadena is about 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

