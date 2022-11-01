ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD's Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.

According to a new departmental memo, the specialized squad has been sent to "commands with a high volume of [severe] crime."

It's unclear how the SRG group will respond because they are a tactical force, usually used for immediate intervention when there are demonstrations or large gatherings.

The squad also faced criticism for quelling Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

The plan calls for 20 precincts in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens to receive the elite force, as well as other extra officers, to deter crime in trouble spots.

They both come in addition to some 650 officers reassigned from desk jobs earlier this year to address major crimes and quality-of-life issues on the streets.

The Bronx will have the most enforcement, with manpower planned for eight precincts—the 40th, 42nd, 43rd, 44th, 46th, 47th, 48th, and 52nd.

Also receiving the reinforcements are the 6th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 25th, and 28th precincts in Manhattan; the 67th, 73rd and 75th precincts in Brooklyn; and the 109th, 110th and 114th precincts in Queens.

NYPD statistics as of Sunday show that murders in the city were down 13.8% from the same time last year, while shootings fell by 14.4%.

However, all other major crimes have spiked this year compared to the same time in 2021, with robberies up over 32%, grand larceny at 38.5% and car thefts soaring by 34.4%.

During that time, there was a nearly 30% increase in major crimes overall in New York City.

John Williams
4d ago

They should bring back stop and frisk ..They should hire more officers.. they should flood the streets with them especially in high crime areas.. They should hire more Transit officers and flood the Subways with them.. They should install gunshot microphones and high-resolution cameras and high and moderate crime areas.. And while they're training these new officers they should have the National Guard patrolling the Subways and streets at night..

Gracie
4d ago

JUST IN TIME FOR THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS..After two and a half years of total chaos..This is just a political Democrat move..REMEMBER GO DEFUND THE POLICE as per DEMORATS DEMANDS..NOW LOOK...

Jose Venegas
4d ago

Nah, the cops will be 2 busy texting their girlfriends on their iPhones. Bring back fully undercover cops. Stop the so called bail reform experiment. Stop recycling criminals back on the streets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
