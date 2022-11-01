How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer diagnosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer prognosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer therapy?. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are sections of RNA over 200 nucleotides in length that are not translated into proteins, remaining in the nucleus following transcription in relatively low concentration as compared to small non-coding, micro, small interfering, or other types of RNA. LncRNAs interact with proteins, RNA, and DNA in the cell to regulate transcription and gene expression by a number of methods, also acting as precursors to other shorter types of RNA.

