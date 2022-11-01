Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
CBX-12 Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Solid Tumors
In a first-in-human trial, a peptide-drug conjugate showed tolerability and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. CBX-12, a peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), showed tolerability and antitumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors in a report presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium.1. Investigators in...
targetedonc.com
First Patient With Solid Tumors Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial of MRT-2359
A phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating treatment with MRT-2359 in MYC-driven solid tumors has dosed its first patient and looks to improve early signals of clinical activity. Trial Name: A Phase 1/2 Study of Oral MRT-2359 in Patients With MYC-Driven and Other Selected Solid Tumors Including Lung Cancer and Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma.
targetedonc.com
CheckMate 649 Study in GI Cancers Shows Survival Benefit for Nivolumab/Chemotherapy
Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 study of nivolumab, ipilimumab, and chemotherapy for gastric cancers. Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, professor in the department of gastrointestinal medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 (NCT02872116) study of nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and chemotherapy for gastric cancers.
targetedonc.com
Examining Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Tumors
David S. Hong, MD, discusses larotrectinib and its mechanism of action. David S. Hong, MD, deputy chair, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) and its mechanism of action. Currently, there are 2 NTRK inhibitors which exist...
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE B10 Evaluates New Triplet Regimen for Patients With HNSCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marcin Dzienis, MD, further discussed the phase 4 trial of pembrolizumab plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. With the limited available treatment options for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), an ongoing...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If eGFR Is High?
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is a crucial marker of renal (kidney) health. Estimated GFR (eGFR) is a mathematical construct based on the age, sex, ethnicity, and serum creatinine level of a person. This is typically determined through the laboratory's analysis of the blood sample and reported together with the serum creatinine result.
Healthline
Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer
Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
targetedonc.com
Lintuzumab-Ac225 and Intensive Chemotherapy Elicits High Response Rates in AML
The phase 1 study of lintuzumab-Ac225 combined with the CLAG-M regimen in acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated positive response rates, including an overall survival rate of 53% at 1-year and 32% at 2-years. A phase 1 trial (NCT03441048) examining lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A) with salvage chemotherapy regimen CLAG-M (cladribine, cytarabine, G-CSF, mitoxantrone) in...
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Reducing the Risk of Recurrence of NSCLC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Benny Weksler, MD, MBA, reviews key trials that have recently influenced the standard of care for patients with stage IB to IIIB NSCLC. Lung cancer care has been improved by the introduction of immunotherapy and targeted therapies in recent years. In addition to offering new treatment options in metastatic and recurrent disease where few options existed before, targeted and immunotherapies have had success in dramatically reducing the risk of recurrence of disease in patients who would have received surgical resection or chemotherapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Shows Continued Promise as Monotherapy in FRα+ Reccurent Ovarian Cancer
A pooled analysis of 3 studies showed that there was an extended treatment benefit for patients with FRα positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with the novel antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine. Extended treatment benefit (ETB) was observed in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive recurrent ovarian cancer treated with mirvetuximab...
targetedonc.com
Trial Will Explore WEE-1 Inhibition With Encorafenib and Cetuximab in Colorectal Cancer
A phase 1/2 study of ZN-c3, encorafenib, and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer will begin, led by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer. A phase 1/2 dose-escalation study will investigated ZN-c3 in combination with encorafenib (Braftovi) and cetuximab (Erbitux) for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E-mutated colorectal cancer, according to a collaborative press release by Zentails Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer.1.
targetedonc.com
Trilaciclib Administered Prior to Sacituzumab Reduces Adverse Events in TNBC
Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib administered prior to sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer demonstrates encouraging reductions in adverse events. Trilaciclib (Cosela) demonstrates potential to meaningfully reduce adverse events (AEs) when administered prior to sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy) in patients with unresectable, locally advanced,...
ajmc.com
Identifying SE in Initial Asthma Screening May Help Promote Precision Medicine
The retrospective findings showed that searching for Staphylococcus aureus and its enterotoxins (SE) when initially screening patients for asthma can help with identifying a targeted treatment option by improving phenotyping and predicting comorbidities. Data from a new study are pointing to a certain toxin that could help drive precision medicine...
News-Medical.net
The Clinical Significance of Long Non-Coding RNAs in Cancer
How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer diagnosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer prognosis?. How can long non-coding RNAs be used in cancer therapy?. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA) are sections of RNA over 200 nucleotides in length that are not translated into proteins, remaining in the nucleus following transcription in relatively low concentration as compared to small non-coding, micro, small interfering, or other types of RNA. LncRNAs interact with proteins, RNA, and DNA in the cell to regulate transcription and gene expression by a number of methods, also acting as precursors to other shorter types of RNA.
aao.org
Tumor size confirmed as a risk factor for metastasis in patients with uveal melanoma
Review of: Predicted vs observed metastasis-free survival in individuals with uveal melanoma. Singh A, Binkley E, Wrenn J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. A retrospective chart review of patients with uveal melanoma confirmed that basal diameter is an independent risk factor for metastasis in patients with class 2 tumors and was the only significant difference in those who developed metastasis.
targetedonc.com
Tisagenlecleucel Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients with ALL
The CAR T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel showed promising anti-tumor activity in pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Treatment with the CAR-T cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) shows promising antitumor activity in young children and infants with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to findings published in The Lancet Hematology.1. In an international,...
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
targetedonc.com
Iomab-B Shows Durable Remission in Elderly Patients With R/R AML
According to results from the SIERRA trial, Iomab-B may be an effective choice for patient with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia who are 55 years of age or older. Topline results show durable complete remission (DCR) of 6 months post initial remission after a bone marrow transplant was achieved with I apamistamab (Iomab-B), demonstrating a superior result compared with conventional care in older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).1.
Comments / 0