Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
Delta State’s Office of Student Life Announces 2022 Homecoming Parade
The Delta State University Office of Student Life is proud to announce the 2022 Delta State Homecoming Parade to honor this year’s 90th homecoming celebration. The parade will begin on the university campus at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. The parade will make its way down Fifth Avenue, turning left onto Court Street, then left again onto Sharpe Street and a final left onto Highway 8 before returning to campus. The Office of Student Life would like to invite the community to join in and enjoy the parade festivities.
Vicksburg Post
Gators roll past Holmes County Central to finish undefeated in Region 2-5A
Vicksburg High finished its best regular season in more than 30 years with another romp in The Swamp. Malik Montgomery scored three rushing touchdowns, Johnny Smith and DeCorey Knight had one each, and the Gators headed into the postseason with a 32-16 victory over Holmes County Central on Thursday. Vicksburg...
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
deltanews.tv
NO DEAL ! UMMC Walks away from Greenwood-Leflore Hospital Talks
GREENWOOD - It appears the deal that has kept the Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support.... has died, putting the hospital itself at risk of flat-lining. Late Friday, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital released a statement saying UMMC had broken off talks for taking over the hospital leaving it with not willing partners to stay open and only enough money to continue through the end of the month.
vicksburgnews.com
Tree falls on car causing head-on collision
Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
breezynews.com
Reports of Drug Use, a Weapon Found, and more in Attala
2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments. 2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported. 3:54 p.m....
Comments / 0