Kearney Hub
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
Kearney Hub
GICC holds off Minden again to advance to state tournament championship
LINCOLN — Minden volleyball’s state championship hopes came to an end Friday night, smashed against the barrier that has faced the Whippets all year long. Grand Island Central Catholic. GICC senior Lucy Ghaifan pierced the Whippets with 25 kills as the Crusaders claimed a 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (29) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Michael Winslow to perform in Blue Hill, Cozad
COZAD — Michael Winslow sounds like — everything. The comedian and sound effects master utilizes audio effects that are made entirely with his voice. Audiences might recall a memorable performance by Winslow imitating “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, using his voice to create an overamplified guitar. He also achieved fame with a performance as a radar operator in Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “Space Balls,” where he created all the sounds his radar equipment could possibly make. Before his screen “jammed” with real strawberry jam.
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
Kearney Hub
S-E-M moves on to semifinals after win over Shelton.
SUMNER — S-E-M defeated Shelton 50-26 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football playoffs. The win puts the Mustangs into the semifinals where they will get a rematch with Parkview Christian, a team they beat 20-16 on Sept. 9. It's the only loss on the Parkview Christian slate.
