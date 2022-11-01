COZAD — Michael Winslow sounds like — everything. The comedian and sound effects master utilizes audio effects that are made entirely with his voice. Audiences might recall a memorable performance by Winslow imitating “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, using his voice to create an overamplified guitar. He also achieved fame with a performance as a radar operator in Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “Space Balls,” where he created all the sounds his radar equipment could possibly make. Before his screen “jammed” with real strawberry jam.

COZAD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO