Read full article on original website
Related
CDC reports suicides up for young people: Developing community points the way out
We have work to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on 2021 suicides quantify what many of us have already observed: U.S. suicide deaths rose after a brief decline. The increase is most profound among young men, 15 to 24 years old, for whom the suicide rate was double (+8 percent) that of Americans overall (+4 percent). Young women were also affected; suicide was the second leading cause of death for all Americans, 10 to 34 in the past year.
CBS Miami
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
AP — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the campaign's final weekend to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some parts of the country. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic White House predecessors warned that GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a day after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton made closing cases to voters.Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head...
Comments / 0