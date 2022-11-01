ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on the Beach is where you can find summer bliss all year long. Spend the day at the pool, riding a bike along the coast or unwind at One Spa, the choice is yours. Our team at Coast Beach Cafe and 1 Pico Restaurant will satisfy your hunger when you return.
San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023. Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the Brentwood Town Center, this time it is a new location of Parakeet Cafe, a restaurant from San Diego as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This will be the second Los Angeles location for Parakeet Cafe after they open a new Parakeet Cafe in Beverly Hills by the end of this year.
Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard. You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish tapas and paella in Brentwood at 11930 San Vicente Blvd at Telefèric Barcelona as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Xavi and Maria Padrosa are the brother and sister team that...
Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council. Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo were officially censured by the Los Angeles City Council on October 11 and then the Council held a formal and unanimous vote to censure on October 26. The motion also called for the two remaining and disgraced City Council members to resign like Nury Martinez already has. During a press conference after the censure vote, newly elected City Council President Paul Krekorian said, “Some of the members of the public who demand that we do something should understand that with this vote, we have literally done every single action available to the council in demanding the resignation of our two colleagues. We’ve now done it by formal vote in addition to the censure. So there are no steps remaining for this council to take to demand those resignations.”
