Public transit systems offer free bus rides on election day
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s public transportation system, is offering free rides on Election Day, just like what’s being offered for passengers using Greater Peoria Mass Transit on Tuesday. Connect Transit is continuing its tradition of not charging fares on election days, hoping to reduce...
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
Peoria crime survivors group helps people make it to the polls
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice hosted a Heal the Vote event on Saturday to help community members get to the polls. The group partnered with Peoria All Access to transport voters to the Peoria Public Library for early voting. They also offered food and support to anyone who needed it. Heal the Vote asked any survivor of crime to perform their civic duty by voting and making a difference in community by doing so.
The Theresa Tracy Trot raises $100K for pancreatic cancer research
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning the 10th Annual Theresa Tracy Trot took off down by the East Peoria riverfront. 722 runners took part in today’s 2-mile walk and 4-mile run, including 8 survivors. Proceeds are going to the Illinois Cancer Care and the Illinois School of Medicine.
Few people offer input on cannabis sales at Peoria meeting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been a topic at Peoria council for weeks, how will the city regulate cannabis dispensaries moving forward?. The city wants to hear from people and Wednesday night was the first opportunity for that. Not a single council member attended this meeting and only...
Local business plans for expansion after experiencing flooding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After flooding caused damaged to the facility, a local business is expanding its location in East Peoria. Back in September, a water main break caused flooding at Ashely Furniture on Knoxville. About 75% of the product on the show room floor had to be removed,...
Local students offered support with forwarding careers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Central College shared opportunities from over twenty different Peoria-based organizations with students. The college presented potential paths in Career and Technical Education Programs. The goal of the event was to help students seek a career that’s in high demand, that offers livable wages. President...
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
Tazewell County Clerk expects to see more poll watchers on Election Day
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Expect to see more people watching the polls on Tuesday. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says he’s expecting poll watchers at every polling site on Tuesday. Normally, there are only one or two. Poll watchers can be assigned by candidates, political parties or...
Street lighting project underway in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Recently received grant funding will help light up the night in the River City. The project to repair and build new streetlights in several districts in Peoria will cost the city $3,390,000. The funds for the project come from a $2.5 million state grant secured...
Peoria police make arrest in Nov. 2 fight near Lincoln Middle School
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Videos provided to 25News show a fight breaking out among children following a basketball game at Lincoln Middle School. Angela Warfield provided the video and her witness account to 25News. She also believes her daughter was a targeted victim of the attack. Hours after we spoke with her, she and two of her three daughters were charged and arrested for battery and mob action in connection with the fight.
Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
UPDATE: 2 people hurt in van-school bus crash north of the Twin-Cities
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) - Two people in a van that collided with a First Student Unit 5 school bus on Pipeline Road southeast of Hudson were taken to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. McLean County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Haynes said the van’s two occupants, both adults, did not have life threatening injuries.
Still breezy, but not as windy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a very windy day today across Central Illinois, and while our winds will calm down a little overnight, we’ll still be breezy tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise, quiet but cooler weather is expected for the next few days. Expect a big swing in our temperatures next week.
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University
NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
Peoria Police arrest man for aggravated battery, mob action
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man wanted by Peoria Police has been arrested. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says Eugene Qualls III, 24, was arrested for aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful possession of cannabis. Members of the department’s special investigations division were in traffic in the 2000 block of...
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Mother charged in missing baby case found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington woman charged with concealment of her baby’s death has been found not guilty by reason of insanity because of her mental illness. While she’s acquitted of the charges, it could be years before Kimberlee Burton goes free. Her infant child Zaraz Walker has never been found and is presumed dead.
