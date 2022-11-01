ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Reveals Her Major Fear

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. She recently had her appeal rejected by a three-judge panel. While on ABC's "The View" this Tuesday, Cherelle Griner commented on her wife's hardships in Russia. Cherelle Griner revealed just how devastating this situation...
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
ESPN

Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'

Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to be intravenous track marks along his hand, new footage shows Putin’s hands turning a dark and sickly-looking color.According to Lord Richard Dannatt, a former British army chief who first claimed Putin had IV track marks on his hands, the Russian strongman is reportedly receiving injections in his hands because other parts of...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
The Associated Press

Jimmer's new goal: The U.S. Olympic team, in 3x3 basketball

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Jimmer Fredette has already had quite a basketball life. National college player of the year at BYU. An NBA lottery pick. Played for five different NBA teams. Played professionally in China, played as a pro in Greece as well. His next target: France. Specifically, France in the summer of 2024. Fredette is trying to be part of USA Basketball’s 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics, and the sharpshooter’s first big step toward making that a reality comes this weekend when he’ll play for the Americans in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Miami.
AFP

TikTok a hotbed of US election misinformation, analysts say

Election misinformation is spreading on TikTok ahead of the US midterms despite the company's policies -- and watchdogs are concerned about its effect on young voters as more Americans use the platform as a source of news. "If young people are searching for election news on the platform, the videos are inherently short, so context is often lost," he said.

