Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, as we talk about obtaining a real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Sheriff Sandholdt
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Sheriff Jason Sandholdt as we discuss deer, hunting and safety tips. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Chicago will be Spring Musical in Knoxville
Chicago will be the Spring Musical for the Knoxville High School. The musical will be under the direction of Heidi Feldman and it will be held in early March at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Chicago is a Tony Award winning musical that is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for St. James Celebrations
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for St. James Celebrations in Indianola Thursday, a newly built event venue. Owner Calvin Johnson tells KNIA News he is thrilled to be a part of the Indianola chamber, and continue to be in the community he grew up in.
kniakrls.com
Retirement for Indianola Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter Today
A retirement party for Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter will be held today. Easter is retiring after serving in the position for the last eight years, and will be pursuing other passions including serving on several boards and commissions at the state and national level regarding brain injuries, and spreading awareness about CTE. The retirement party will be held from 3-5pm at The Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square.
kniakrls.com
Rose Colella Performing at Indianola Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec’s Tunes and Treats Concert Series is hosting a homecoming for Indianola native Rose Colella next week, including a free concert from the nationally renowned jazz vocalist. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News after graduating from Indianola High School, Colella earned a...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Science Club Trip
The Science Club of Knoxville will be headed to Kansas City today. Teacher Ryan Richardson lists a few of the items on the agenda for the trip. The agenda includes going to a milk testing laboratory, a kayak boat dealership, an art museum, the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station Science Museum, a Planetarium and the National World War I Memorial.
kniakrls.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Hosting Rally in Indianola Today
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is hosting a re-election rally in Indianola today as part of her bus tour across the state. Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg are visiting Burkhead Electric to meet with voters. The rally is today starting at 4:15pm, at 2714 North Jefferson Way in Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Literary Activities Encouraged for Children as Days Cool, Shorten
It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like late fall and early winter across south central Iowa. And as the days get shorter and cooler, Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer with the Pella Public Library encourages parents to find more activities relating to literacy as outdoor options become less available. The Pella Public Library is partnering with the Early Literacy Mentoring.
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Feature – Norwalk’s shiny new NPECC
The wait is over at Norwalk Community High School. The district’s brand new facilities – the Norwalk Physical Education and Competition Center (NPECC) and Classroom Addition – will soon be fully operational in anticipation of the 2022-23 winter sports season. The $25.7 million project takes up more than 93,000 square feet and is highlighted by the expansive new gymnasium, cardio fitness room and weight and strength building room. The community, school administration, student-athletes and coaches are thrilled with the final results.
kniakrls.com
VFW Auxiliary Presents Brooks Garden a Check
The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary presented Brooks Garden a $500 check. The Auxiliary selected three groups to receive $500 each. Others receiving money were Freedom For Youth and the Marion County Humane Society. Kris Hughes with the VFW tells KNIA/KRLS News about the award, “Our Auxiliary the VFW 3519 Auxiliary presented...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Isaac Rankin Knoxville Cross Country – November 2, 2022
The State Cross Country Meet can be a bit overwhelming for a freshman, but Isaac Rankin was able to overcome the wow factor and a few pre race butterflies to finish 98th overall. While not where he wanted to be, he has goals already set next fall of getting back to State and finishing much higher. He talked with Derek Cardwell about his season and what he learned about running at the State Meet on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
kniakrls.com
NCMP Swimmers Seeking State Bids
After one of the most successful fall seasons in program history, the NCMP aquagirls are hoping to send a large group of swimmers to the state meet today. The girls from Newton and Pella are heading to the Waukee YMCA in Region 6 at noon today for the opportunity to compete among Iowa’s best next week.
kniakrls.com
Toy Drive at Pleasantville Library
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville is currently holding a Toy Drive for Crossroads of Pella for individuals living in Marion County. Crossroads has a day they set up for families to go in and pick out toys for those who are in need. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick says it...
kniakrls.com
State Representative District 21 Candidates Interview
The two candidates running for State Representative District 21 in the Iowa Statehouse sat down with Dr. Bob Leonard ahead of the November 8th election. Incumbent Republican Brooke Boden is running in a newly drawn district that includes Warren County and Knoxville, against Democrat Joe Kerner. The two discuss their...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier Tonight
The #10 Indianola football team travels to #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier tonight in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state playoffs. The Indians are coming off of an upset win over Bondurant-Farrar in the opening round where they forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians will need to play their best game of the season tonight against the Saints, which involves not only being strong physically but mentally.
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
kniakrls.com
Stepping Stones Early Learning Center Hosting Breakfast with Santa
Stepping Stones Early Learning Center is hosting its annual fundraiser Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3rd. The public is invited to attend this year’s event which will be located at the Knoxville Armory from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Admission is $10 per person; age 2 and under are free. The event includes a pancake breakfast prepared by the Knights of Columbus, holiday activities for kids, a silent auction, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball On All-South Central Conference Lists
Five Knoxville players were selected to the all-South Central Conference Volleyball Squad. Earning 1st team was Emma Dunkin. Dunkin had 351 digs this season, which was 4th in the conference and 20th in class 4A. She also had a serve efficiency of 93%. Also earning 1st team was Brittany Bacorn. She was 2nd in the conference in kills this year with 386 and 5th in class 4A. Bacorn has 914 career kills which puts her 86 away from becoming the first Knoxville Volleyball player in school history with 1,000 career kills. On the 2nd team was Ella Breazeale, who had 61 blocks on the season, which was 3rd in the conference. Earning honorable mention was Melanie Sullivan and Hannah Dunkin. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the two seniors that were on all-conference, Emma Dunkin and Sullivan will be missed next year.
kniakrls.com
Viola Smith
Funeral services for Viola Smith will be held on Monday, November 7th at 11:00am at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Melcher-Dallas. A visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00am. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church of Melcher-Dallas, 203 W. Center Street, Melcher-Dallas, Iowa 50163.
Comments / 0