The great irony behind Kim Kardashian attending a non-costume party as Mystique

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago
Every Halloween it seems that celebrities try their best to outdo one another with just how extravagant and detailed their costumes can be and 2022 was no exception.

This year we saw the good (Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna from the Fifth Element), the bad (Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's creepy old man and a baby) and the iffy (Kendall Jenner's risque Toy Story outfit).

Then there is Kim Kardashian, whose outfit was very good, except she wore it for completely the wrong party.

The reality TV legend and businesswoman donned a fantastically detailed full-body suit and make-up tribute to Mystique aka Raven Darkholme from the X-Men.

The iconic character is best known for being played by Famke Janssen in the 2000s X-Men movies and then by Jennifer Lawrence in First Class, Days of Future Past and Dark Phoenix. The character, created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, was first introduced in Marvel comics in 1978 and has had a long and storied history as both a villain and a hero

Kardashian's outfit was as good as any take that you're likely to see on Mystique outside of any movie or cosplay event. Equally as good were her friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro who dressed as Magik and 'The Black Queen' Selene respectively, which are both very deep cuts from the X-Men universe so kudos to them for delving into the history of the comics.

However, as good as their outfits were their efforts were a little futile as would be evident as soon as they turned up to the Halloween party they had been invited to. Kardashian attend the birthday party of her friend Tracee Ellis Ross and due to the time of year, mistakenly thought the party was a costumed event.

Reader...it was not.

On her Instagram stories, Kardashian wrote: "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!"

This would probably be mortifying for most people but Kardashian appears to have taken it in her stride. That being said there is a truly wonderful piece of irony going on here.

One thing that we didn't mention is that apart from being an expert marksman and martial artist, Mystique's main power is that she can shape-shift and take the form of literally anyone on the planet. That includes clothes too. Therefore Kim Kardashian was at a party dressed as probably the most famous shape shifter in all of pop culture and couldn't change at all.

Kardashian's outfit didn't appear to be a complete waste of time though as by the look of the rest of her stories she did attend another party on the same night where she bumped into Diddy (formerly known as Puff Daddy) who was dressed as another comic icon, the Joker and his outfit wasn't bad either.

On an end note, this line of dialogue from X-Men 2 might give us a clue to how Mystique would have felt if she had found herself in Kardashian's situation.

We Shouldn't Have to Hidewww.youtube.com

