12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville.

According to WCBI , the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle.

Authorities said two adults and 12 students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, all of the students on the bus have minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.