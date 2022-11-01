ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfUWp_0iuf67ZJ00

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville.

According to WCBI , the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle.

Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son

Authorities said two adults and 12 students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, all of the students on the bus have minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

